Hundreds of Covid-19 deaths across Worksop and Retford
Hundreds of people have died as a result of Covid-19 in Bassetlaw.
By Andrew Dowdeswell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 9:19pm
The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 426 people had died in the area by January 19.
They were among 16,644 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday, February 2 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.
A total of 180,801 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 2.