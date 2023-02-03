News you can trust since 1895
Hundreds of Covid-19 deaths across Worksop and Retford

Hundreds of people have died as a result of Covid-19 in Bassetlaw.

By Andrew Dowdeswell
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 3rd Feb 2023, 9:19pm

The latest figures from the UK coronavirus dashboard show a total of 426 people had died in the area by January 19.

They were among 16,644 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

A total of 180,801 deaths were recorded throughout England by February 2.
The weekly figures now include anyone whose death certificate – registered up to 14 days before Thursday, February 2 – mentions Covid-19 as one of the causes.

