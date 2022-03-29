The Department of Health and Social Care will close all Covid-19 test centres nationally on March 30, as part of the government’s Living with Covid strategy.

Rotherham’s test sites at Midland Road, Maltby Leisure Centre, and Dinnington Constable Lane car park no longer PCR tests to members of the public.

A small number of at-risk residents with symptoms of Covid-19 will still be able to access PCR testing by ordering home test kits by going online to www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test or by calling 119.

Ben Anderson, Rotherham’s director of public health, said: “As part of the Government’s plan of living with Covid, test sites across the country are being stood down, with plans in place to mobilise them again if there are further outbreaks of the virus.

“Test availability for the general public will reduce after this time, and it will be important that people with Covid-19 symptoms continue to isolate while they have symptoms, however mild they are, to protect those who remain vulnerable to poor outcomes from Covid-19.

“Tests will remain available for at-risk groups who need them so please continue to use the test centres until Wednesday 30 March, or use the home test kit service and get test kits delivered right to your door.”

Lateral flow tests for people without symptoms will continue to be available for free until Friday April 1, and can be collected from libraries, leisure centres, and pharmacies.

Lateral flow test kits can also be ordered online or by calling 119.