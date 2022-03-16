Covid vaccinations reach 250,000 milestone in Bassetlaw

The landmark figure is made up of those who have received their first, second and booster jabs.

Chairman of Bassetlaw Clinical Commissioning Group, Dr Eric Kelly, said it was “truly fantastic” to reach such a significant figure.

“We want to thank every single person who has come forward – whether it be for their first jab, or all three – and the amazing team of staff who have worked so hard to administer them” he said.

More than 250,000 people in Bassetlaw have now received a Covid vaccination.

“This has been, and continues to be, a colossal effort to stem the spread of coronavirus and keep our local community safe. Health professionals across Bassetlaw continue to work together tirelessly to ensure the delivery of a truly comprehensive vaccine programme.”

Dr Kelly urged anyone who is still in two minds about having the vaccine not to worry about coming forward.

“We aren’t here to judge anyone who has delayed coming to get their jabs” he added.

“Anyone who hasn’t yet had their vaccination for whatever reason, please don’t worry. The message is very clear - we’re still very much here for you.”

Covid vaccines are still being administered at Retford Hospital and in Worksop at Larwood Surgery and at Newgate Medical Group.

To book a Covid-19 vaccine online visit http://nhs.uk/covid-vaccination or call 119 for free.