Covid-19: Five more deaths recorded in Bassetlaw
There were five more coronavirus deaths recorded over the latest weekly period in Bassetlaw.
By Andrew Dowdeswell, Data Reporter
40 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
28th Oct 2022, 12:23pm
A total of 394 people had died in the area when the UK coronavirus dashboard was updated on October 27 (Thursday) – up from 389 on the week before.
They were among 15,627 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.
The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in Bassetlaw.
Most Popular
A total of 169,882 deaths were recorded throughout England by October 27 (Thursday) – up from 168,913 last week.