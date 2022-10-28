Activities hosted by the charity and partners included a sponsored skydive, a 12-hour-walk around Lakeside and joining the Wave of Light, a global candle-lighting event in remembrance of babies lost.

In addition to these events, DBTH bereavement midwives Matt Procter and Rhian Morris, and fundraising manager Sarah Dunning visited locations across Worksop and Doncaster, hosting awareness stands to encourage conversations around baby loss.

Rhian said: “The week was a huge success. We spoke to many families who shared both heart-warming and heart-breaking stories of their journey through baby loss.

“We hope that by making ourselves available and open for these discussions, this will help spread the message that we can, and should, talk about baby loss.”

A raffle organised by the trio raised around £1,400 alone.

Sarah Dunning, fundraising manager for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity, who assisted and participated in all the week’s events, said: “We want to say thank you everyone that visited our stands to share their own stories or find out more about what we were doing.”

The 12-hour-walk was hosted in partnership with charity Sands United South Yorkshire, a football support group for bereaved dads, and ended with a lantern walk in the evening.

Further funds were raised on the final day of Baby Loss Awareness Week, when Thorne Rural Lions held a charity concert which raised £3,000 for the appeal.

To find out how you can support DBTH Charity and the Serenity Appeal, please visit: https://dbthcharity.co.uk/serenity-appeal/.

12-hour walk for bereavement services Charity Sands United South Yorkshire paired up with DBTH Charity to host a 12-hour walk around Doncaster Lakeside.

Lanterns to lead the way A 12-hour walk came to an end with beautiful lanterns helping to lead the way after sunset.

Serenity Appeal Skydive Adrenaline-junkies got involved in a skydive to support DBTH's Serenity Appeal.

Brave skydivers at the ready A dozen brave skydivers made the jump during Baby Loss Awareness Week.