Bassetlaw health bus promotes Covid vaccine programme in Worksop

The Bassetlaw health bus visited Greencore, in Worksop to encourage those over 25, or in the eligible cohorts who have not yet been vaccinated, to book an appointment as soon as they can.

During the day residents were also given information on health and mental health services in Bassetlaw along with information being provided around self-care, seeking advice from local pharmacies, the NHS 111 service and registering with a GP practice.

The event was also used as a chance to raise awareness around important local initiatives such as Nottinghamshire MIND, Bassetlaw Action Centre Men’s Walk and Talk group, the importance of Cancer Screening and key messages together with information on Social Prescribing in Bassetlaw.

Bassetlaw Health Bus

NHS Bassetlaw Clinical Commissioning Group is working with the local NHS and partners to deliver a new mobile approach to engaging with residents in Bassetlaw by using the Bassetlaw Health Bus to visit local organisations to improve access to advice about improving health and wellbeing.

With the easing of Covid restrictions, individuals are also being urged to get a Polymerase Chain Reaction test as soon as possible if they have any symptoms of Coronavirus, however mild they may be.