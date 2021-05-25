Bassetlaw Covid rate remains well below national average despite rise in Indian variant across UK

According to the most recent figures, the current seven day rate per 100,000 of the population stands at 8.0, down from 23.8 the previous week.

Bassetlaw now has one of the lowest rates in Nottinghamshire, with the national average currently standing at 22.4.

A total of 227 patients have sadly died with the virus in the district, but the figures show there have been no covid-related deaths in well over a month.

(Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Elsewhere in the county, Mansfield’s infection rate has dropped even lower to 5.5.

Gedling, Nottingham city and Rushcliffe are showing the highest infection rates at 22.9, 12.9 and 12.6 respectively.

It comes after fears the infection rate could soar again after indoor hospitality reopened its doors in the town last Monday (May 17).