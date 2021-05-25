Bank Holiday heatwave heads for Worksop as weather takes turn for the better

As we head into what should be one of the warmest months of the year, Worksop has suffered weeks of heavy rain with just a slither of sunshine here and there.

But according to the Met Office, things are set to improve from Thursday when the downpours will give way to a more seasonal temperature of 18C.

A woman sunbathes on the grass in the Spring sunshine (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Bank Holiday weekend is set to be glorious, with temperatues soaring to 19C by Sunday and non-stop sunny spells in a ‘mostly fine, dry period”.

The long-term outlook isn’t shaping up too badly either. In the Met Office's most up-to-date long range forecast up to Sunday, June 6, experts says we will see "mainly fine and settled conditions across the UK, with temperatures recovering".