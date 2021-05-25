Bank Holiday heatwave heads for Worksop as weather takes turn for the better
We’re all feeling a bit fed up after one of the wettest Mays on record, but fear not – things are about to take a turn for the better just in time for the Bank Holiday weekend.
As we head into what should be one of the warmest months of the year, Worksop has suffered weeks of heavy rain with just a slither of sunshine here and there.
But according to the Met Office, things are set to improve from Thursday when the downpours will give way to a more seasonal temperature of 18C.
The Bank Holiday weekend is set to be glorious, with temperatues soaring to 19C by Sunday and non-stop sunny spells in a ‘mostly fine, dry period”.
The long-term outlook isn’t shaping up too badly either. In the Met Office's most up-to-date long range forecast up to Sunday, June 6, experts says we will see "mainly fine and settled conditions across the UK, with temperatures recovering".