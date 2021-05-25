Bank Holiday heatwave heads for Worksop as weather takes turn for the better

We’re all feeling a bit fed up after one of the wettest Mays on record, but fear not – things are about to take a turn for the better just in time for the Bank Holiday weekend.

By Sophie Wills
Tuesday, 25th May 2021, 11:14 am

As we head into what should be one of the warmest months of the year, Worksop has suffered weeks of heavy rain with just a slither of sunshine here and there.

But according to the Met Office, things are set to improve from Thursday when the downpours will give way to a more seasonal temperature of 18C.

A woman sunbathes on the grass in the Spring sunshine (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images)

The Bank Holiday weekend is set to be glorious, with temperatues soaring to 19C by Sunday and non-stop sunny spells in a ‘mostly fine, dry period”.

The long-term outlook isn’t shaping up too badly either. In the Met Office's most up-to-date long range forecast up to Sunday, June 6, experts says we will see "mainly fine and settled conditions across the UK, with temperatures recovering".

