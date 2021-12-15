Appeal for vaccine centre volunteers in Worksop and Retford as Bassetlaw steps up its Covid jab drive

Bassetlaw Clinical Commissioning Group said more than 220,000 vaccinations have already been delivered but it now plans to “increase this significantly and deliver more per day than ever before.”

It is calling for more people to come forward to volunteer in the vaccination teams.

It follows Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement on Sunday that Covid-19 booster jabs would be offered to everyone aged 18 and above and that this would be carried out by the end of December.

Previous targets had been to offer everyone aged 18+ a jab by the end of January and up until Sunday’s announcement only those aged 30+, in frontline health and social care or clinically vulnerable were eligible for booster vaccines.

In a statement, chair of Bassetlaw CCG Eric Kelly and Bassetlaw District Council’s chief executive David Armiger said volunteers are urgently needed to work at the local Primary Care Network vaccination teams.

These are Newgate PCN at Newgate Medical Centre, in Worksop, Larwood and Bawtry PCN at Kilton Forest Community Centre, in Worksop and Retford and Villages PCN Retford Hospital.

Volunteers are needed for a range of tasks which support the delivery of the vaccination service.

The statement added: “We recognise the ongoing sacrifices that many of our local volunteers have already made to support our Covid response and enable our community to remain resilient and recover from the impact of the pandemic.

"That shared commitment, to keep our community as safe as possible, is what drives us to ask once more for your help in this drive to increase the uptake of vaccinations.”

Anyone wanting to volunteer should complete the short questionnaire here.

Volunteers already working to support vaccination services through BCVS and willing to offer more capacity should contact BCVS directly.