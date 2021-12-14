Number of Covid booster appointments to be increased "significantly" across Bassetlaw in fight against Omicron variant

The number of vaccinations delivered daily in Bassetlaw will be increased.

Bassetlaw Clinical Commissioning Group said more than 220,000 vaccinations have already been delivered but it now plans to “increase this significantly and deliver more per day than ever before.”

It follows Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement on Sunday that Covid-19 booster jabs would be offered to everyone aged 18 and above and that this would be carried out by the end of December.

Previous targets had been to offer everyone aged 18+ a jab by the end of January and up until last night’s announcement only those aged 30+, in frontline health and social care or clinically vulnerable were eligible for booster vaccines.

Bassetlaw CCG's chief officer Idris Griffiths said the number of vaccine appointment slots will be increased and he urged residents to get their Covid booster as soon as possible.

He said: “The speed of spread of the new Omicron variant is very concerning and appears to be doubling every two to three days.

"This means that within just a few weeks there will be a very high peak of positive cases.

"This would mean people being in isolation or caring for those that are which would put additional enormous pressure on health and social care in terms of workforce and likely more patients being admitted with severe disease.

The third booster jab appears to provide much improved protection than just two jabs against severe disease from this new highly transmissible variant.

"We are therefore encouraging all our staff, local citizens and patients to Get Boosted! as soon as possible to ensure we can keep our local community and local services safe.”

Mr Griffiths said that hospital and GP surgeries, along with other health services, will “continue as much as possible to respond to demands for primary care services as well as provide Covid and flu vaccinations.”

He added: “However, this new request from the government will mean that the provision of local primary care services will need to be carefully assessed on an ongoing basis over the next few weeks so that we can accelerate delivery of the boosters.”