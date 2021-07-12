NHS data shows 68,545 people had received both jabs by July 4 – 71 per cent of those aged 16 and over, based on latest population estimates for mid-2020 from the Office for National Statistics.

Of those to have received both jabs, 66,821 were aged 25 and over – 77 per cent of the age group.

It means 1,724 people aged between 16 to 25 have received both doses.

Almost 70,000 Bassetlaw residents fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

Meanwhile, 84,767 people in Bassetlaw have received at least one dose of a vaccine – 87 per cent of those aged 16 and over.

The NHS vaccine data also reveals variation in coverage for residents who are fully vaccinated between different areas across Bassetlaw.

These figures are based on mid-2019 estimates – the latest at neighbourhood level.

Areas with the highest coverage:

1) Manton, Clumber and Elkesley, with 76.5 per cent of people aged 16 and over fully vaccinated.

2) Clarborough, Beckingham and Misterton, 75.3 per cent

3) Retford North, 74.2 per cent

Areas with the lowest coverage:

1) Worksop Cheapside, 53.7 per cent

2) Worksop Town and South, 65.7 per cent

3) Retford South, 69.4 per cent

Across England, 28.2 million people had received a second dose of the jab by July 4 – 62 per cent of the population aged over 16 and over.

That includes 27.3 million people aged 25 and over – 69 per cent of the age group.