Margaret Austin, 87, on her first time out in six months, receives an injection of a Covid-19 vaccine at a mass vaccination hub (Photo by JOE GIDDENS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Bassetlaw areas where Covid infections are rising as ‘Freedom Day’ looms

These are the Bassetlaw areas where Covid cases have risen over the latest seven-day period as ‘Freedom Day’ looms.

By Sophie Wills
Friday, 9th July 2021, 12:15 pm
Updated Friday, 9th July 2021, 12:49 pm

The countdown is on until Covid restrictions in England are lifted on Monday, July 19.

Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.

Recent figures show that nine neighbourhoods in Bassetlaw saw a rise in infections in the week leading up to July 3, the point from which the latest data is available on the Government’s interactive map.

In the past week, Bassetlaw recorded 336 cases, a rate of 297.3 per 100,000 people, up from 183.9 the previous week.

As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods have seen the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.

1. Carlton and Langold

Carlton and Langold recorded 17 cases, up by 15 from the previous week, equating to a 750 per cent increase in cases. The infection rate stands at 205.9.

Photo: Google

2. Worksop Town and South

Worksop Town and South recorded 16 cases, up by 13 from the previous week, equating to a 433.3 per cent increase in cases. The infection rate stands at 223.1.

Photo: Google

3. Worksop West, Shireoaks and Rhodesia

Worksop West, Shireoaks and Rhodesia recorded 21 cases, up by 17 from the previous week, equating to a 425.0 per cent increase in cases. The infection rate stands at 308.3.

Photo: Google

4. Ranskill, Everton and Gringley

Ranskill, Everton and Gringley recorded 18 positive cases, up by 12 cases from the previous week, equating to a 200 per cent increase. The infection rate stands at 226.5.

Photo: Google

