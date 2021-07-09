The Bassetlaw areas where Covid infections are rising as ‘Freedom Day’ looms
These are the Bassetlaw areas where Covid cases have risen over the latest seven-day period as ‘Freedom Day’ looms.
The countdown is on until Covid restrictions in England are lifted on Monday, July 19.
Although case rates have predominantly fallen across the country, there are some areas where coronavirus cases are rising.
Recent figures show that nine neighbourhoods in Bassetlaw saw a rise in infections in the week leading up to July 3, the point from which the latest data is available on the Government’s interactive map.
In the past week, Bassetlaw recorded 336 cases, a rate of 297.3 per 100,000 people, up from 183.9 the previous week.
As restrictions stay in place for a few more weeks, we reveal which neighbourhoods have seen the biggest rise in case rates per 100,000 people.