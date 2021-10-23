80 further coronavirus cases and one more death recorded in Bassetlaw

A total of 17,321 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in Bassetlaw when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated yesterday, Friday, October 22, up from 17,241 on Thursday.

The rate of infection in Bassetlaw now stands at 14,644 cases per 100,000 people, higher than the England average of 13,066.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 48,728 over the period, to 8,689,949.

There was also one more coronavirus death recorded in the latest 24-hour period in Bassetlaw.

The dashboard shows 252 people had died in the area by yesterday – up from 251 on Thursday.

They were among 11,019 deaths recorded across the East Midlands.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19 and whose usual residence was in Bassetlaw.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death.

Vaccination

The figures also show three-quarters of people in Bassetlaw have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 84,050 people had received both jabs by Thursday, October 21 – 77 per cent of those aged 12 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 79 per cent of people aged 12 and above had received a second dose of the jab.