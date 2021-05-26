Coronavirus: Where to get tested in Worksop town centre
Bassetlaw CCG have revealed where residents can get tested for coronavirus in Worksop town centre.
Wednesday, 26th May 2021, 12:00 pm
A walk-through Covid-19 testing site can now be found at Central Avenue.
"We urge anyone in Bassetlaw with symptoms to get tested”, said the CCG, and outlined the key symptoms: high temperature, new, continuous cough, loss or change to your sense of smell or taste.
Although the infection rate in Bassetlaw currently stands at well below the national average, the Indian variant has been detected in the district, sparking concerns.