Coronavirus: Bassetlaw infection rate almost doubles in space of a week amidst Delta variant concerns

There are concerns that the Delta variant could trigger a third wave in the UK.

The latest figures show that the infection rate in the district shot up from 28.1 per 100,000 of the population to 50.4 in the week leading to June 20.

That’s 57 cases over the last week, with 15 cases alone recorded in the past 24 hours.

Fortunately, there have been no coronavirus-related deaths recorded in the district for months.

Elsewhere in the county Mansfield Newark and Sherwood, Nottingham, Broxtowe, Gedling and Rushcliffe also recorded an increase.

It comes as experts warn that the spread of the Delta variant of the virus could trigger a ‘third wave’ across the UK.

The variant has already delayed the final round of lockdown relaxation in England by four weeks, until July 12.

A total of 75,953 cases of Delta were recorded in the UK in the week leading to June 16, up from 42,323 the previous week.