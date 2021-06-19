123 more coronavirus cases diagnosed in Nottinghamshire

Public Health England figures show that 57,202 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in the county, up from 57,079 the same time on Thursday.

The health body recently changed the way it records the figures.

Cases identified through a positive lateral flow test – those which can deliver results within half an hour – will no longer be counted if the person then takes a PCR test, which is sent to a lab to be checked, and receives a negative result within three days.

The number of recorded coronavirus cases in Nottinghamshire increased by 123 in the 24 hours to 9am on Friday, official figures show.

These cases are now being removed daily.

The rate of infection in Nottinghamshire now stands at 6,907 cases per 100,000 people, lower than the England average of 7,142.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 10,270 over the period, to 4,610,893.

Nottinghamshire's cases were among the 339,635 recorded across the East Midlands, a figure which rose by 563 over the period.