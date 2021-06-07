Coronavirus: Bassetlaw infection almost doubles amid Indian variant concerns

The most recent date available shows that the infection rate has increased from from 11.1 to 19.5, almost doubling over the last seven days.

A total of 22 new cases of the virus have been confirmed in Basstelaw during that time.

Elsewhere in Nottinghamshire, Ashfield, Newark, Broxtowe, Nottingham, Gedling and Rushcliffe all recorded an increase in cases.

(Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images)

The only location that recorded a decrease was Mansfield, which has seen its infection rate drop from 21 to 10.1.

A total of 227 people have died with the virus in Bassetlaw, but no deaths have been recorded for months.

Last week Bassetlaw Hospital announced there were no patients being treated on-site for coronavirus, but urged residents to keep following the rules in order to keep cases down.