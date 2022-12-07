Complaints in Bassetlaw against dentists and GPs have risen above levels pre-pandemic

Massive pressure has been put on the nation's GP and dental surgeries since the start of the pandemic, which led to higher demand for medical services and backlogs building for appointments.

New data from NHS Digital shows 175 complaints were made about GPs and dentists in the former NHS Bassetlaw CCG area in the year to March – up 22% from the 143 made in the year to March 2019.

NHS Digital did not collate data on complaints for 2019-20 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Complaints are on the up

Of last year's complaints, 67 (38 per cent) were fully upheld – meaning the medical provider was ultimately found to be in the wrong.

This was up from 2018-19, when 22 per cent of complaints were upheld.

Nationally, GPs accounted for the majority of complaints across the two sectors, with 99,500 made in 2021-22 – up 37 per cent from 72,400 in 2018-19.

Dentists saw a smaller rise, with the number of complaints increasing by two per cent from 14,100 to 14,300 over the same period.

The Royal College of GPs, which represents the profession, said that GPs were "doing their absolute best in exceptionally difficult circumstances".

Profession Kamila Hawthorne, chair of the organisation, said that "the vast majority of patients are satisfied with the care they received".

In response she called on the Government to remedy the "spiralling workload and workforce pressures" faced by GPs, urging it to take on a new recruitment and retention strategy to deal with staffing issues.

The British Medical Association, a trade union for medical staff, said it understands patients' frustrations with the health service – but that GP practices are currently facing "unbearable pressures".

Separate figures, also from NHS Digital, show GPs carried out 32 million appointments in October – the highest monthly figure since November 2017, when records are first available.

An NHS England spokesperson said GP staff are working "non-stop" to provide patients with the care they need.