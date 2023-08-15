NHS and Care Volunteer Responders is urgently calling for 100 volunteers to step forward to support the two newly relaunched volunteer activities, Community Response and Pick Up and Deliver.

Through Community Response, volunteers collect and deliver food shopping, prescriptions and essential items to vulnerable people in the community helping to support their health and wellbeing.

Through Pick Up and Deliver, volunteers help transport medicines or small medical equipment items to people’s homes or community settings from NHS sites, helping to support hospital discharge and prevent admissions.

NHS and Care Volunteer Responders is urgently calling for people in Bassetlaw to sign up and volunteer to support vulnerable people in the local community, ensuring access to essentials such as groceries, prescriptions, and medical equipment.

Volunteering is completely flexible and is managed through the GoodSAM smartphone app, allowing volunteers to help out at times and locations that suit them.

Community Response and Pick Up and Deliver were initially launched during the pandemic to support shielding and isolated individuals. Countless volunteering heroes emerged, ready to serve, offering support to those most vulnerable.

Sam Ward, Deputy CEO of Royal Voluntary Service said: “Today, the need for volunteers remains as vital as ever. We are urgently asking those who can, to provide support to their communities and volunteer.

“Just giving a couple of hours, at a time that suits you, can make a real difference to the health and wellbeing of local people across Bassetlaw.”

Volunteers provide lifelines to vulnerable people in the community, ensuring access to fresh groceries, essential items, prescriptions and medical equipment for those facing health challenges, limited mobility, hospital waits, recent hospital discharge, and those struggling to shop unaided.

The roles aim to ease pressure on the health and social care system by providing additional support to help people in need.

The availability of tasks will depend on the demand in each area. Signing up for multiple volunteer activities increases the number of tasks received.

Recruitment is open for Community Response and Pick Up and Deliver now but the activities will begin in the coming weeks.