More than £50,000 has been raised to create the garden, which will be opened on Friday, and another at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

The project began in June 2020 with staff at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, with support from Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals’ Charity, started to fundraise with an ambition to create two spaces in honour of those affected by Covid.

In particular staff wanted an area to remember their colleagues, Kevin Smith, Dr Medhat Atalla, Lorraine Butterfield, Susan Bishop and Tracy Robinson, all of whom passed away from the illness.

The new rainbow garden at Bassetlaw Hospital, in Worksop.

With a target of £35,000 set for the project, with the help of almost 300 supporters and donations, in just eight weeks the goal had been met, with more than £50,000 raised allowing the work on the garden spaces to get underway at Bassetlaw Hospital first, and then at DRI.

The Bassetlaw garden was completed in September 2020, however due to Covid restrictions the official opening ceremony was delayed.

Between now and then, colleagues and patients within the hospital site have been able to enjoy the area, with it proving particularly popular during the summer months.

The site at Bassetlaw Hospital, in Worksop before the rainbow garden was created.

The garden was created by John and Carolyn Fox, with support from staff at Anpario, an international manufacturer and distributor of animal feeds and additives, which also made a significant donation of £10,000.

The trust’s deputy chief executive, Jon Sargeant said: “The kindness shown to the trust throughout the pandemic has been truly extraordinary, however the support shown to the creation of a pair of rainbow gardens was beyond our expectations and I want to share deep thanks on behalf of everyone at DBTH.

“In particular at Bassetlaw Hospital, the trust received £10,000 from Anpario and support from their staff, while John Fox, and his wife Carolyn who used to work within our finance team, also made a kind donation of their time to develop the garden.

The garden at Bassetlaw Hospital, in Worksop, is dedicated to the memory of those who have lost their lives to Covid.

"The resulting space is beautiful and a fitting tribute to those in whose memory it is dedicated.”

The official opening ceremony will take place on Friday May 27 with Richard Parker, the trust’s chief executive overseeing proceedings.