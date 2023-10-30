Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The page now regularly attracts more than 300,000 views each and every month.

This significant milestone solidifies DBTH Facebook page’s position as one of the most followed platforms among NHS providers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The page has undergone rapid growth since 2020, when it became an important resource for information, adding around 40,000 additional followers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Facebook page for Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) surpassed 50,000 likes, regularly attracting more than 300,000 views each and every month.

Suzy Brain England OBE, Chair of the Board, said: “Reaching 50,000 likes and 53,000 followers on our Facebook page is a testament to the strength of our community and the vital role our hospital plays in it. We are immensely grateful for the trust and support of our followers, which drives us to maintain open, transparent, and accessible communication.

“Our Facebook page serves as an invaluable platform to share critical updates regarding our hospital services, recruitment notices, and most significantly, to showcase the incredible efforts of the 6,800 individuals who make up Team DBTH. This milestone underscores the importance of community engagement in healthcare, and we are committed to delivering outstanding care to our patients and those we serve.”

The page is overseen by a small communications team based at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zoe Lintin, Chief People Officer at the Trust, said: “Our Communications Team are forward-thinking, and for a number of years have embraced technology to foster closer connections with our communities and colleagues. It’s essential to meet people where they are, and technology allows us to do just that. We remain dedicated to using innovative approaches to ensure our communication is as effective and accessible as possible for the people we serve.”

Highlighting the work of the Communications Team at DBTH, the service is currently nominated for a bevvy of awards, notably within categories within the Doncaster Business Awards 2023, Nursing Times Workforce Awards and Corp Comms Awards 2023.

You can stay with Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals on their Facebook page