The team is in the running for the Healthcare People Management Association’s (HPMA) Award for Wellbeing as part of their 2023 Excellence in People Awards.

The Trust, which operates three hospitals across two regions, has worked hard to improve its health and wellbeing offer for colleagues with a programme of activities, schemes and support available for the organisation’s over 6,600 employees.

Zoe Lintin, Chief People Officer at DBTH, said: “I am immensely proud that our Health and Wellbeing colleagues have been recognised in this way. Our approach to Health and Wellbeing is a core pillar of our newly launched People Strategy. A key focus of this five year document is to ‘Look after our people’ – this strand describes a number of key commitments of which looking out for the physical and emotional wellbeing of our colleagues is of paramount importance.

Staff pictured with Thunder the Therapy Dog

“This nomination is an affirmation of the outstanding efforts and innovative approaches our team has taken to enhance the well-being of colleagues. The passion, creativity, and empathy of our Health and Wellbeing Team have been instrumental in making a positive difference in the lives of our employees. This recognition is well-deserved and a reflection of their hard work – I want to wish them the very best of luck!”

One notable initiative that has contributed to the team’s successful nomination is the establishment of smear clinics for female colleagues. These clinics offer convenient cervical screening appointments, including weekends and evenings, to accommodate shift workers. More than 150 individuals have already been seen through this initiative, resulting in eight referrals to the Colposcopy Team and 13 individuals requiring a repeat sample within the next year.

The Health and Wellbeing Team’s “Know Your Numbers” campaign, which provides routine blood pressure checks, has also made a significant impact. Since its launch in 2021, a total of 495 colleagues have undergone assessment. Out of these, 53 individuals were identified with raised blood pressure and were referred to their GPs for further evaluation and support.