Bassetlaw hospital now offering free sanitary products to its employees

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

This offer forms the latest part of the Trust’s extensive Health and Wellbeing offer to colleagues and supports a number of other schemes through which employees can access help with their physical, mental and financial wellbeing.

The three-month pilot programme will be trialled in selected areas of the Trust and, if successful, will eventually be rolled out across all the Trust’s hospital sites.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Zoe Lintin, Chief People Officer, at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals, said: “We understand that sometimes people can get simply get caught short during their cycle and this can make them significantly uncomfortable at work. We’re piloting this initiative to relieve some of that burden from our colleagues. By providing these free products to those that need them, we hope that we can reduce some worry and discomfort to help our employees take care of their own wellbeing and be in the best position to care for our patients.”

Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals has launched a three-month pilot of a new health and wellbeing initiative which will offer free period sanitary products to female employees.

As well as beginning a sanitary product collection service, Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals also offers education sessions about all things period health including awareness sessions about the symptoms of menopause and what support is available to those adjusting to the change at work. The trust are also working on accreditation to become a Menopause Friendly Employer ensuring a culture where menopause can be talked about easily and putting the right support in place.