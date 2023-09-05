Award-winning artist paints exclusive image for Bluebell Wood Christmas card

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the past nine years Margaret Ellis has lovingly crafted watercolor designs for Bluebell Wood’s exclusive Christmas card range, raising thousands of pounds for the charity.

This year’s festive original shows the main street through Castleton in the evening, illuminated by shop windows and Christmas tree lights. Margaret’s latest watercolour joins her previous designs which beautifully depict local landmarks and areas including the Peace Gardens, Chatsworth House and the Botanical Gardens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Margaret said, “I enjoy painting views of Castleton as it’s a very attractive village. It is especially beautiful at Christmas when the main street through the village looks like a fairyland after dark. All the lighted shop windows and the decorations and illuminations make it quite magical.”

This year's Christmas card

This painting also has very special significance for Margaret as she has dedicated it in memory of her dear cat Billy:

“I added the little cat to the painting last of all. When I had finished the painting, I felt that the bottom right-hand corner of the picture looked a bit empty and needed something small there. My own darling little cat Billy was in my studio with me at the time, keeping me company and playing with some of his cat toys on floor. That gave me the idea to fill the empty place in the painting with a cat, so I used Billy as my model and sketched him while he was playing. Then I used my sketch to paint a cat in the picture and provide the finishing touch to the painting.”

“Sadly, Billy died suddenly and unexpectedly less than a week later. He hadn’t been ill and was only ten years old. I was heartbroken and I still miss him so very much, but for me, this painting is now very special because it is in memory of my cat Billy.”

Artist Margaret Ellis

Advertisement

Advertisement