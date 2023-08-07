The HealthZone Doncaster and Bassetlaw Cancer Care app, in collaboration with Macmillan Services and Aurora Wellbeing Services, is a free to use resource that has been designed with local people in mind.

The app offers people diagnosed with cancer access to information and support they need whilst being treated for their condition.

It was created in partnership with Macmillan Cancer services, based within the Outpatient Department at Doncaster Royal Infirmary, and Aurora Wellbeing Services, a local charity who provide holistic therapy and support for people within Doncaster, Bassetlaw and Mexborough. HealthZone was funded by the SYB Cancer Alliance and through the mobile app, patients can access information about their treatment, specialists involved in cancer care and personalised care planning.

Toni Peet, Cancer Service manager, and Paula Trelford, discuss improvements to the HealthZone Cancer Care app.

HealthZone also offers practical advice on attending hospital appointments, transport options available to patients, contact information for departments and financial support.

Also listed are local support groups, wellbeing and mental health services and complementary therapies available within the area.

Paula Trelford, a patient involved in the review said: “When I had my first appointment, I didn't understand some of the acronyms used and had to ask my clinical team for an explanation. This can affect patients taking in everything that is discussed. If the app included a guide explaining the different jargon and acronyms, other patients can access this before their treatment and have a better understanding of the different aspects of their care.”

Toni Peet, Personalised Cancer Manager at DBTH, said: “We are excited to be able to launch HealthZone for our patients. The Cancer Services team have worked hard to ensure that patients have the information they need to make their experience with us that bit easier. The app contains localised advice for patients which will prove useful to have in one place.”

The HealthZone Doncaster & Bassetlaw Cancer Care App is now available at https://www.dbth.nhs.uk/cancer-services/cancer-care-app/