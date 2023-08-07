DBTH have been awarded the National Preceptorship Interim Quality Mark from NHS England.

Designed to bridge the gap between university study and working full-time in a hospital, preceptorship programmes help to develop the newly qualified nurses, midwives, and health professionals to refine their skills and familiarise themselves with the role.

During this period, colleagues are given structured support from experienced clinicians and are afforded time to learn about best practice, in a setting where everyone else is also at the start of their journey.

The Preceptorship Programme at DBTH provides a minimum of 12-months of support for newly qualified staff. During this period, candidates attend 8 study days on a variety of topics, such as patient safety, leadership and healthy lifestyles.

The Preceptorship Quality Mark serves as a national gold standard for program organisers.

Natalie McCarthy, Education Lead for Clinical Specialties and Preceptorship at DBTH, said: “Receiving the quality mark fills us with immense pride, as it reflects the outstanding work of our team and the excellence of our preceptorship program here at DBTH.

“We firmly believe that supporting newly registered Nurses, Midwives, and Allied Health Professionals during their first 12 months is vital. It ensures a seamless transition and equips them with the necessary support and knowledge to move forward with confidence in their new roles.”

Colleagues at DBTH have recently undertaken a highly successful recruitment campaign, resulting in the appointment of over 40 soon-to-qualify midwives and 75 soon-to-qualified nurses.

Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at DBTH, said: “The first 12 months after qualifying can be a very challenging time for new starters. This is why we believe it is crucial to have a smooth transition in place to ease them in. We believe that our preceptorship programme delivers just that. Not only does it help candidates through their first year, but they are also offered continued support once the programme is completed.