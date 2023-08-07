News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70

Bassetlaw hospital awarded quality mark for training programme

Staff at Doncaster and Bassetlaw Teaching Hospitals (DBTH) are celebrating after being awarded a prestigious quality mark from NHS England.
By Kate Mason
Published 7th Aug 2023, 12:24 BST- 2 min read

DBTH have been awarded the National Preceptorship Interim Quality Mark from NHS England.

Designed to bridge the gap between university study and working full-time in a hospital, preceptorship programmes help to develop the newly qualified nurses, midwives, and health professionals to refine their skills and familiarise themselves with the role.

During this period, colleagues are given structured support from experienced clinicians and are afforded time to learn about best practice, in a setting where everyone else is also at the start of their journey.

Bassetlaw HospitalBassetlaw Hospital
Bassetlaw Hospital
Most Popular

The Preceptorship Programme at DBTH provides a minimum of 12-months of support for newly qualified staff. During this period, candidates attend 8 study days on a variety of topics, such as patient safety, leadership and healthy lifestyles.

The Preceptorship Quality Mark serves as a national gold standard for program organisers.

Natalie McCarthy, Education Lead for Clinical Specialties and Preceptorship at DBTH, said: “Receiving the quality mark fills us with immense pride, as it reflects the outstanding work of our team and the excellence of our preceptorship program here at DBTH.

“We firmly believe that supporting newly registered Nurses, Midwives, and Allied Health Professionals during their first 12 months is vital. It ensures a seamless transition and equips them with the necessary support and knowledge to move forward with confidence in their new roles.”

Read More
Nottinghamshire Healthcare announces Diane Hull as new board member

Colleagues at DBTH have recently undertaken a highly successful recruitment campaign, resulting in the appointment of over 40 soon-to-qualify midwives and 75 soon-to-qualified nurses.

Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at DBTH, said: “The first 12 months after qualifying can be a very challenging time for new starters. This is why we believe it is crucial to have a smooth transition in place to ease them in. We believe that our preceptorship programme delivers just that. Not only does it help candidates through their first year, but they are also offered continued support once the programme is completed.

I want to share my thanks with colleagues who have put in the hard work to achieve this accreditation, and I can’t wait to see how we will further develop this programme in the future.”

Related topics:DBTHNHS EnglandBassetlawDoncasterNurses