Bassetlaw hospital appoints divisional nurse for medicine
and live on Freeview channel 276
Speaking about her appointment, Lorna Ball said: “My goal is for our Division to be the benchmark for service improvement and research at DBTH. By fostering a culture of continuous improvement and reflection, I want to make Medicine the safest care provider with the best clinical outcomes. I envision the Division of Medicine as the desired workplace for all, allowing our nurses to become true experts in their respective fields. I hope to be privileged enough to achieve that status.”
Lorna Ball began her NHS journey at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield, where she completed her nurse training. Upon graduation, she embarked on her career as a Registered Nurse (RN) in Emergency Medicine.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Lorna then transitioned to Respiratory Medicine, advancing through junior nurse management roles within the specialty. Lorna later assumed the position of Deputy Nurse Director, overseeing various departments including Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Endoscopy, specialist nurses, Respiratory services, Diabetes and Endocrine, and Community Specialist services.
The second largest Division within DBTH made up of around 1,200 colleagues, and a wide range of services and specialities, ranging from Dermatology to Care of the Elderly.
Karen Jessop, Chief Nurse at DBTH, commented on the appointment: “We are delighted to welcome Lorna to our team. Her experience, passion, and vision for the future align perfectly with our goals at DBTH. I am confident that under her leadership, the Division of Medicine will reach new heights.”