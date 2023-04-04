News you can trust since 1895
Worksop students use pedal power to pick up cycling skills

Students at a Worksop primary school picked up vital cycling skills thanks to a new initiative.

By Kate Mason
Published 4th Apr 2023, 14:05 BST- 2 min read

Students in years 3 and 4 at Sparken Hill Academy gained useful cycling skills from the ‘Learn to Ride your Bike and Cycling Skills Workshop’ delivered by ClancyBriggs Cycling Academy.

The workshop, sponsored by Bassetlaw District Council, helps prepare pupils for their potential commutes once they reach year 5.

Richard Lilley, Principal at Sparken Hill Academy said: “As a school, we have always placed a great emphasis on prioritising Health and Wellbeing in school.

Students in years 3 and 4 at Sparken Hill Academy, Worksop, gained useful cycling skills from the ‘Learn to Ride your Bike and Cycling Skills Workshop’ delivered by ClancyBriggs Cycling Academy.Students in years 3 and 4 at Sparken Hill Academy, Worksop, gained useful cycling skills from the ‘Learn to Ride your Bike and Cycling Skills Workshop’ delivered by ClancyBriggs Cycling Academy.
Students in years 3 and 4 at Sparken Hill Academy, Worksop, gained useful cycling skills from the ‘Learn to Ride your Bike and Cycling Skills Workshop’ delivered by ClancyBriggs Cycling Academy.
“Pupils had an amazing time improving their confidence in this most crucial of skills. Hopefully, they will continue to develop this proficiency and go on to becoming competent and safe riders.

“We’d like to pass our thanks on to Bassetlaw District Council for approaching us about this initiative, and also to ClancyBriggs. They were absolutely amazing and we recommend them to any other schools interested in developing cycling skills.”

The ClancyBriggs Cycling Academy team taught the students a range of knowledge and skills to improve the confidence of the beginner cyclists. The workshop covered various topics including basic balance skills for beginners, how to ride on textured terrain, and cycling safety. Bike locks and reflective star keychains were also given to the children to promote cycling safety and the importance of being visible to drivers.

Peter Clark, Head of Neighbourhood Services at Bassetlaw District Council said: “It has been really inspiring to see the children having such a lot of fun while learning important life skills that will help them participate in this healthy activity for the rest of their lives. I would like to encourage all schools to utilise the free Bikeability Programme to teach children a life-long skill.”

A spokesperson at ClancyBriggs Cycling Academy said: “We believe cycling is a valuable life skill. Not only is it a fantastic form of exercise and a cost effective means of transport, but it’s a way for children to have fun, explore and experience a sense of freedom that is difficult to find elsewhere.

“We’re passionate about teaching youngsters the necessary skills to become confident, safe cyclists and above all to love riding their bikes.”

