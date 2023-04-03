Funding for the works at Retford’s St Swithun’s CE Primary Academy came from the Department for Education’s school condition allocation, which aims to improve the condition of school buildings and grounds.

Overseeing the programme of improvements is James Clark, estates manager at the Diocese of Southwell & Nottinghamshire Multi Academy Trust.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said: “We are delighted with the results of the work completed so far and are looking forward to seeing the results of our ongoing programme of improvements.

Children at St Swithun’s C of E Primary Academy Russell Martin Site Manager (back row left) and Paul Charly, Head Teacher

“Work in the early years unit has so far included an energy-saving heating system, new heritage windows and signage. In the main building, a new hall floor has been laid, while there has also been a total resurfacing of the playground including a new trim trail and artifitical section – this has been a big hit with the children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During the Easter and summer holidays, additional work to the early years unit will include re-rendering of the building and a new playground for the early years children.

Paul Charly, who became academy headteacher in September, said: “St Swithun’s is a fantastic school and the children deserve to enjoy the best educational experience possible.

“Our staff are passionate about the wellbeing and personal development of every child, driving school improvement and broadening opportunities for all.