Retford primary school set for transformation thanks to £250k investment
Staff and children at a Retford primary school are enjoying the transformation of their school buildings following a £250,000 renovation.
Funding for the works at Retford’s St Swithun’s CE Primary Academy came from the Department for Education’s school condition allocation, which aims to improve the condition of school buildings and grounds.
Overseeing the programme of improvements is James Clark, estates manager at the Diocese of Southwell & Nottinghamshire Multi Academy Trust.
He said: “We are delighted with the results of the work completed so far and are looking forward to seeing the results of our ongoing programme of improvements.
“Work in the early years unit has so far included an energy-saving heating system, new heritage windows and signage. In the main building, a new hall floor has been laid, while there has also been a total resurfacing of the playground including a new trim trail and artifitical section – this has been a big hit with the children.
During the Easter and summer holidays, additional work to the early years unit will include re-rendering of the building and a new playground for the early years children.
Paul Charly, who became academy headteacher in September, said: “St Swithun’s is a fantastic school and the children deserve to enjoy the best educational experience possible.
“Our staff are passionate about the wellbeing and personal development of every child, driving school improvement and broadening opportunities for all.
“The building improvements are supporting us in our vision; creating the best environment for children to learn in and thrive, and turning this wonderful school into a place which will serve the community as a beacon of education for years to come.”