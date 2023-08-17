Worksop students 'over the moon' as they celebrate top A Level results

A Level results day today, Thursday, August 17, marks the culmination of years of study for pupils at Worksop College’s sixth form.

Celebrations took place at the college this morning as students anxiously opened their envelopes – bringing forth some fantastic results.

With many of this year’s cohort significantly outperforming their predicted grades, there were smiles and tears of joy as the university offers came flooding in for the class of 22/23.

Happy smiles all round for Worksop College pupils on A Level results day.

Headmaster Dr John Price said: “I couldn’t be more pleased for our pupils today.

“They’ve worked extremely hard and deserve everything they’ve achieved.

“It’s wonderful to see so many pupils achieving higher grades than predicted – proof that our students take challenges in their stride, and that with hard work and excellent and passionate teaching, anything can be achieved.

“It is also very pleasing to see our share of the top grades improve on pre-pandemic levels.

A proud moment for Scarlett and her family.

“It is bittersweet to say goodbye to the class of 2023, but I wish them luck in their future endeavours, whether it be higher education or straight into the world of work.”

One student delighted with his results today was vice-captain of the school, Elian, who was over the moon to receive two A*s and an A grade –getting him one step closer to pursuing his dream of a career in medicine.

Surpassing his predicted grades, Elian will now go on to study medicine at the University of Newcastle, a goal he’s been working towards since joining Worksop College in year seven.

Joining Elian at the University of Newcastle is Connie, whose A*, A, B grades will support her dream of studying architecture.

The moment Ella found out she was accepted into Surrey University.

Charlotte Futter, mum to Connie and deputy head at Worksop College, said: “I’m delighted with her results. Connie has had her heart set on studying architecture and worked extremely hard, exceeding her target grades. I’m so proud of her; I’m proud of all our students getting their results today.”

Meanwhile, Chloe was delighted with her results of A*, A*, A and an A in her EPQ, and will be going on to study international relations at the University of Leeds, while full-boarder Ana is jetting off to pursue economics in Milan armed with her A*, A*, A.

Classmate Lydia was also very pleased with her results, with A*, A, B gaining her a place to study geography at the University of Durham.

Continuing the school’s cricketing legacy is Alfie, who will be heading to Worcester University to study cricket coaching and management.

Elian celebrating his impressive results with science teacher Miss Dalby.

Worksop College has a long history of sporting excellence, boasting several sporting greats such as Joe Root, Samit Patel and Adam Dixon.

Vice-captain of school Scarlett will be heading up Manchester to study international hospitality and business management at Manchester Metropolitan University.

“I can’t wait to start my next chapter,” Scarlett said.

“I’m hoping to go into hotel management and will do lots of travelling with it – I want to see the world.