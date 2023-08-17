Celebrations took place at schools across Retford this morning as students eagerly opened their results envelopes.

Getting their exam grades mean many students will now be able to continue into their chosen career pathway, whether that be higher education, apprenticeships or employment.

For pupils at Retford Oaks Academy, the results marked the culmination of years of hard work.

One student who was delighted with her results today (Thursday, August 17) was Molly Cappleman-Jackson, who achieved a grade A in criminology, along with grade Bs in photography and psychology.

Molly has secured a place at Newcastle University to study psychology.

She said: “I’m so happy to get into my first choice of university. I didn’t expect these results at all and I’m really, really happy.”

Another top achiever was Luke Phillips, who achieved Bs in biology, chemistry, maths and physics. Luke will be going to Loughborough University to study aeronautical engineering.

He said: “Everything is going to be different now. I’m really excited for the big change.”

School principal Luke Dickinson added: “We are all really proud of all our students collecting their results today and believe they should all be extremely proud of their achievements.

“We wish them the best of luck as they move onto their chosen next step in the coming weeks as successful, confident and resilient young people.”

Meanwhile, pupils also gathered anxiously at The Elizabethan Academy to open their envelopes this morning – bringing forth some fantastic results.

Principal Christine Horrocks said: “We are so proud of our Sixth Form students. Along with last year’s cohort, this was their first formal examination since primary school SATs due to the pandemic. Despite this disruption to their learning, they have shown incredible resilience and determination to reach their potential with many students exceeding targets.

“The rewards are richly deserved. I am looking forward to them coming back as alumni and inspiring our students with their can do/will do attitude.

“These are not a snowflake generation – I genuinely believe the world will be a better place with them leading the way.”

Amelia Cropley's dedication to her studies at Retford Oaks Academy has paid off, with an A in English literature, B in sociology and C in psychology. Amelia is now going to the University of Nottingham to study English.

Olivia Taylor and Jessica Taylor at The Elizabethan Academy this morning. Between them they received three A*s and three As in photography mathematics, economics and mathematics, sociology and philosophy & ethics.

Retford Oaks student Christian Chikota has a set of results to be proud of. He achieved three grade Bs in biology, maths and physics, and has been accepted into the University of Bath. Christian said: "I'm really happy with my results and looking forward to the future."