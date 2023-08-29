News you can trust since 1895
BREAKING
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Lidl recall children’s Paw Patrol snack over link to ‘explicit site’
Prigozhin: Wagner chief among 10 confirmed dead in Russian jet crash

Worksop students celebrate GCSE success

Students from Outwood Academy Portland are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results.
By Kate Mason
Published 29th Aug 2023, 14:10 BST- 1 min read

Danielle Sheehan, Principal at Outwood Academy Portland said: “I am bursting with pride at our students’ achievements. I have been overwhelmed by the hard work and determination that students have shown to keep going in the face of adversity. We are confident they will all prosper, with many students attending Outwood Post-16, further education, apprenticeships and exciting work opportunities. This could not have happened without our wonderful staff team, they simply do not give up on our students, I am confident that every student at Outwood Academy Portland can follow in their footsteps and achieve great things.”

Read More
PHOTOS: Smiles and celebrations for Worksop students on GCSE results day

There were many individual standout students' success stories including Dawid Vuong (five Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and a Grade 7), Ella-May Curtis (four Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and a Grade 7) and Sabita Pattnaik (four Grade 9s and five Grade 8s)

Students from Outwood Academy Portland are celebrating after receiving their GCSE resultsStudents from Outwood Academy Portland are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results
Students from Outwood Academy Portland are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results
Most Popular

Dawid said: “I am very happy with my results. I am looking forward to Post-16 to start studying Maths, Further Maths and Physics.”

His mother commented: “We are so proud of him and all of the support that he has had from staff at Outwood Academy Portland, when he arrived at Portland five years ago, he couldn't speak any English, look at what he's done!”

Ella-May said: “All the hard work has paid off in the end. I’m really proud of my results and they are even better than I had hoped for.”

Related topics:StudentsWorksopGCSE