Danielle Sheehan, Principal at Outwood Academy Portland said: “I am bursting with pride at our students’ achievements. I have been overwhelmed by the hard work and determination that students have shown to keep going in the face of adversity. We are confident they will all prosper, with many students attending Outwood Post-16, further education, apprenticeships and exciting work opportunities. This could not have happened without our wonderful staff team, they simply do not give up on our students, I am confident that every student at Outwood Academy Portland can follow in their footsteps and achieve great things.”

There were many individual standout students' success stories including Dawid Vuong (five Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and a Grade 7), Ella-May Curtis (four Grade 9s, four Grade 8s and a Grade 7) and Sabita Pattnaik (four Grade 9s and five Grade 8s)

Students from Outwood Academy Portland are celebrating after receiving their GCSE results

Dawid said: “I am very happy with my results. I am looking forward to Post-16 to start studying Maths, Further Maths and Physics.”

His mother commented: “We are so proud of him and all of the support that he has had from staff at Outwood Academy Portland, when he arrived at Portland five years ago, he couldn't speak any English, look at what he's done!”