PHOTOS: Smiles and celebrations for Worksop students on GCSE results day

There was joy and relief at schools across Worksop and Retford as students opened their GCSE results envelopes this morning.

After an extraordinary journey through their secondary education, which saw students dealing with the disruption of the pandemic alongside their studies, there were scenes of joy at Worksop’s Outwood Academy Valley as students collected their results on Thursday, August 24.

Overall, more than three quarters of all students achieved a standard pass, grade 4 or higher, in both English and mathematics, a proportion well above the national average.

Mr Cavill, principal at Outwood Academy Valley, said: “It has been fantastic to see the efforts of our students rewarded so well today in these thoroughly deserved results.

“Each individual success is testament to the tremendous hard work of our students as well as their determination and resilience.

“We wish all our students every success in the next stage of their education or training.”

There were highlights for the academy in English, where 85% of the students achieved a grade 4 or higher. Students also achieved some “stunning” results in mathematics, triple science and the creative and performing arts.

One of the standout student success stories was Madeleine J, who achieved an incredible nine grade 9 GCSEs and achieved the maximum attainment 8 score.

Student Luke S, who also achieved top grades in six subjects, said: “I feel quite happy about them because I got what I wanted. I am most proud of maths, chemistry and biology.”

Meanwhile, pupils also gathered to celebrate their results at Retford Oaks Academy.

One of this year’s top performers, Izzy Buckley, achieved five 9s, one 8 and four 7s and will be staying on at sixth form.

She said: “I’m so shocked, I’m so overwhelmed but really happy.”

Another student who achieved fantastic results is Samson Newman – with one 9, four 8s, three 7s, three 5s.

Samson said: “I’m surprised but thrilled. I’m looking forward to starting the next part of my education.”

Principal Luke Dickinson congratulated all students and put the results down to dedication and hard work.

He added: “I am delighted to be celebrating with our students today as they receive well deserved GCSE results.

“We are proud of the dedication shown by our students throughout their time at Retford Oaks Academy. They have grown personally and academically, and we are delighted they can now take the next steps in their education.

“Well done to all our students and we hope you enjoy your day of celebrations.”

Star student Madeleine J achieved an incredible nine grade 9 GCSEs and achieved the maximum attainment 8 score at Outwood Academy Valley. Madeleine, who is planning on going to Worksop Post 16 Centre, was delighted with her results.

Success story Luke S achieved top grades in six subjects at Outwood Academy Valley.

Results day Student Libby T achieved six top grades at Outwood Academy Valley. She said: "I am really happy, and most proud of maths and further maths with nines in both. Put the work in - it's definitely worth it."

Party time Retford Oaks students Daisy Harris achieved four 9s, six 8s and a 7 and will be staying at the academy for her A Levels. She said: "So much hard work went into this, and it's really paid off. I'm so pleased and ready to party now."