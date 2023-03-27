Bassetlaw District Council has officially opened its state-of-the-art skills and education hub, The Bridge Skills Hub, in the centre of Worksop today.

The council were awarded £3.5million from D2N2’s ‘Getting Building Fund’ to refurbish the long-term vacant building, creating an opportunity to support 300 learners across a range of subjects including health and social care, leadership and management.

The Bridge welcomed its first students in April last year.

During the first year, the Hub has seen 80 students enrol on higher education programmes, including higher-level apprenticeships, foundation degrees, access to HE courses and degree top up courses. Over 450 participants have attended Futures’ Restart Scheme, with over 85 of these in employment.

Speaking at the opening event Councillor Jo White, Cabinet Member for Regeneration said: “It has been wonderful to see The Bridge Skills Hub transform from a neglected building into a modern education and training facility. The creation of the Skills Hub has provided local people with the chance to advance their education and skills. This is about raising aspirations and creating new opportunities and choices to advance and change careers.

“It gives me great pleasure to officially open the building today and I want to extend my thanks to D2N2 and RNN Group for sharing the vision with me four years ago and making this centre possible.

“I want to wish all our existing students good luck in their courses, and look forward to seeing many more students, businesses, training providers and events coming through the doors, for many years to come.”