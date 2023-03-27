VIDEO: Drone footage of picturesque Worksop village
Check out this incredible drone footage of Carlton in Lindrick.
By Kate Mason
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read
The video shot by Mark Wrobel from Costhorpe gives a unique view of the pretty village that lies just three miles north of Worksop.
Mr Wrobel has launched a YouTube channel featuring his impressive drone footage.
One of the videos on the channel shows the abandoned Bracebridge Pumping Station in Worksop.
