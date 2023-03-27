News you can trust since 1895
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
5 minutes ago Girl rushed to hospital after being attacked by dogs
1 hour ago Linda Nolan gives cancer update in heartbreaking GMB interview
2 hours ago Barclays to close a number of banks in the UK - full list
2 hours ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond

VIDEO: Drone footage of picturesque Worksop village

Check out this incredible drone footage of Carlton in Lindrick.

By Kate Mason
Published 27th Mar 2023, 11:53 BST- 1 min read

The video shot by Mark Wrobel from Costhorpe gives a unique view of the pretty village that lies just three miles north of Worksop.

Mr Wrobel has launched a YouTube channel featuring his impressive drone footage.

One of the videos on the channel shows the abandoned Bracebridge Pumping Station in Worksop.

Drone footage of Carlton in Lindrick
Drone footage of Carlton in Lindrick
Drone footage of Carlton in Lindrick
Most Popular
Read More
VIDEO: Drone footage of iconic abandoned Worksop pumping station

To view more of Mr Wrobel’s videos click here

Drone footageWorksopYouTube