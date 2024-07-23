Worksop school welcomes university internship students interested in a career in teaching

Outwood Institute of Education Teaching Internship Programme

A group of university students are celebrating after successfully completing a Teaching Internship Programme at a Worksop school.

The teaching internship programme, offered by the Outwood Institute of Education (OIE), is aimed at those interested in a career teaching chemistry, computing, languages, maths or physics and studying for a related degree.

Outwood Academy Valley in Worksop was amongst the schools taking part in the scheme.

Emma Sikora, Director of the OIE, said: “We are immensely proud of our teaching interns; their dedication, creativity and professionalism have been evident throughout the programme. They have embraced challenges and opportunities with enthusiasm, allowing them to explore the realities of the teaching profession.”

The students who are currently studying at many top universities took part in the three-week, paid programme, which is now in its seventh year.

The interns spent time gaining classroom experience, being mentored by seasoned teachers and completing a bespoke training programme, while also receiving guidance and advice on how to apply for teacher training with Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT) through the National Institute of Teaching.

Interns were given the chance to shadow experienced teachers, observe lessons, collaborate on lesson planning and delivery, receive personalised guidance and network with subject specialists.

An end-of-programme celebration event took place to allow the interns to celebrate their successes and discuss their experiences on the programme with each other.