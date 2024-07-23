10 Worksop pubs with the best beer gardens to enjoy alfresco drinks in the sun

By Kate Mason
Published 18th Apr 2023, 12:47 BST
Updated 23rd Jul 2024, 12:01 BST
With the sun finally shining after a mixed bag of weather this summer we’ve found the best places in Worksop to enjoy a tipple or two whilst catching some rays.

Here are 10 of Worksop’s best beer gardens according to customer reviews.

Enjoy some drinks in the sunshine with friends

1. Cocktail O'Clock

Enjoy some drinks in the sunshine with friendsPhoto: .

Photo Sales
Romans Rest, Worksop extends a warm welcome to residents. The pub received a 4.1 star review. One review said: "The food and service were lovely and sat in the beer garden even though the weather was changeable."

2. Roman's Rest, Celtic Point, Worksop

Romans Rest, Worksop extends a warm welcome to residents. The pub received a 4.1 star review. One review said: "The food and service were lovely and sat in the beer garden even though the weather was changeable."Photo: Facebook

Photo Sales
A popular spot for a long, cold drink in the sunshine. The venue received a 4.5 star rating.

3. The Millhouse, Newcastle Avenue, Worksop

A popular spot for a long, cold drink in the sunshine. The venue received a 4.5 star rating.Photo: Google

Photo Sales
A pub that has all five star reviews from customers. A great place to enjoy a pint in the sun.

4. King Edward VII, Ryton Street, Worksop

A pub that has all five star reviews from customers. A great place to enjoy a pint in the sun.Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Worksop