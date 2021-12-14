Worksop school pupils spread message of kindness as they take a stand against bullying

Pupils at Norbridge Academy took part in a series of activities to spread the message of kindness during Anti-Bullying Week.

Children across Key Stage 2 marked the week, organised by the Anti-Bullying Alliance, by designing and creating their very own t-shirts to celebrate the theme ‘One Kind Word’.

Throughout the week children learnt about the harm caused by bullying and the positive impact spreading kindness can have.

On the first day, children took part in Odd Socks Day, which saw them wearing odd socks to symbolise that everyone is unique and their individuality should be respected.

Year 6 children then released a video of them singing Frank Turner’s song, Be More Kind, which was shared throughout the school and via social media.

The song is available to view on Norbridge Music’s page on Youtube.

Pupils wearing their creations.

Each class also created a pledge against bullying and school staff also handed out kindness stickers to children who were spotted showing kind words or actions to their peers.

Headteacher George Huthart said: “It was fantastic to see children throughout the school taking a stand against bullying and choosing to use their ideas and energy to spread kindness and positivity.”

“Our school belief system is to ‘Be the Best You Can Be’ and that includes providing an environment where every person in the school is accepted and valued for their individuality.”