Worksop school pupils have their heads shaved for charity after their friend is diagnosed with Leukaemia

A total of 16 students and two members of staff at Outwood Academy Valley have taken part in the head shave to help raise money for The Children’s Hospital Charity after their friend Jack Dobb was recently diagnosed with Leukaemia.

Sadly hair loss is a result of the treatment, so to show support for the year 11 pupil, the youngsters agreed to take part in a sponsored head shave with all proceeds going to the charity, based at Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

The group set themselves the challenge of raising £1,000 for their incredible charity and thanks to the generosity of others, they have managed to surpass their target which currently stands at more than £4,000.

Staff and pupils at Outwood Academy Valley have taken part in a charity head shave.

James, who was one of the group to undergo the head shave, said: “Jack is our friend and we all wanted to show him that we are here for him and support him through this. It is that simple.

“This is our way of showing our friend we are here for him.”

Another member of the group, Harrison, said: “We all care for Jack and we wanted to show him our support.

Staff from EGO hairdressers in Worksop helped with the head shaving.

“This was a good way for us to do that while also raising money for an incredible charity that does so much good work for so many. We are thankful to anyone and everyone who has donated.”

The charity works with the hospital to deliver over and above the NHS provision and ultimately enhance the patient and family experience, working hard to ensure that children and young people can receive the very best care, in the best possible environment.

Outwood Academy Valley principal,Dave Cavill said: “The whole school wishes Jack the very best and we will do all we can to support him and his family during this time.

READ MORE:

“We are so proud of the boys for taking such positive action to support their friends and raise valuable funds for a charity that helps so many people in their time of need.”

EGO hairdressers in were the experts on hand for the sponsored head shave.

To donate visiting the Go Fund Me page at https://www.gofundme.com/f/oav-year-11-head-shave-for-jack-dobb