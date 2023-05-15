Worksop school praised for its 'aspirational' approach after watchdog rates it 'Good'

Inspectors from the school watchdog visited Sparken Hill Academy in March this year, and praised the school environment, its curriculum and leadership.

A report, published this month, states: “Leaders are highly aspirational for pupils. They want pupils to believe that their futures are full of possibilities. Pupils have ambitions to become teachers, artists, accountants and fashion designers.

"Pupils appreciate the school’s warm and welcoming environment. They speak fondly of their teachers and leaders. They say they feel happy and safe.

Sparken Hill Academy on Sparken Hill, Worksop, was also rated 'good' at its last inspection on November 6, 2017.

"They know that bullying is not acceptable. Pupils believe their teachers will do all they can to make sure that any bullying is stopped.

“Pupils love the wide range of clubs they can attend, from craft club to roller skating. They are keen to apply for one of the school jobs that are advertised for librarians, play leaders or sports coaches.

"Pupils are also appointed as ‘young farmers’ so that they can look after the goats and chickens that live on the school farm.

“Parents and carers cherish the care and support their children receive at Sparken Hill Academy. Almost every parent, who expressed a view, referred to how their children are well looked after by staff.

One parent summed it up by saying: ‘The team at this schoolare amazing and supportive in every area’.”

The report states that leaders have designed a ‘well-organised curriculum that sets out what pupils need to learn, and when’, and ‘ensure that staff have the expertise they need to teach well’.

It states that subject knowledge is of a high standard amongst staff and that subject leaders ‘are passionate about their roles’.

"Leaders prioritise the teaching of reading,” the report states. “Pupils are surrounded by books. The school’s library is placed in the centre of the school and is known as ‘The heart’.

"Story time is an important part of every day. Pupils can talk about the books their teachers are reading to them, including ‘Stig of the Dump’ in Year 3 and ‘Secrets of a Sun King’ in Year 6.

"Pupils with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND) are identified as early as possible. Teachers adapt lessons carefully to make sure that these pupils can access the curriculum.

"Pupils with SEND are fully included in all aspects of school life.

“Pupils behave well in lessons. At lunchtime, they can participate in a wide range of activities, supported by adults and pupil play leaders. Pupils have positive relationships with each other and with the adults in school. Pupils know that if any pupil finds it difficult to reach the expected standards of behaviour, staff support them to get it right.”

Inspectors also found that safeguarding at the school is effective and that pupils also learn how to keep themselves safe from harm.

New approaches to the teaching of phonics and mathematics have recently been introduced and inspectors said it was too early to establish how effective these would be.

But they added that not enough children are prepared effectively to move from Key Stage 1 to 2.