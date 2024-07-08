Worksop pupils to benefit from £20,000 to help raise the profile of STEM subjects in schools

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pupils from Worksop will be amongst those to benefit from £20,000 worth of support over the next year to help raise the profile of STEM-related subjects in their schools.

Wales High School together with High Storrs, Netherwood Academy, Aston Academy, Bents Green, The Willows, XP and XP East schools are becoming an ENTHUSE Partnership.

Caterpillar, who have sponsored the programme, are a global heavy machinery leader, enhances STEM education worldwide by supporting school programs and providing resources, inspiring students to pursue STEM careers.

The partnerships have significant benefits for teachers, young people, and employers – transforming both the educational culture around STEM in schools and young people’s achievement and aspirations.

Schools and colleges taking part receive access to continued professional development, leading educational resources, STEM Ambassadors and teacher placements. With links to local businesses and industry, our learners gain a greater understanding of the STEM industry and possible career paths.

Lisa McCall, Headteacher at Wales High School said: “I am delighted that we have been chosen for the ENTHUSE Partnership and that we will have the chance to support other schools with their work around STEM.