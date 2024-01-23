News you can trust since 1895
Worksop pupils join internationally acclaimed vocal group for music session

Worksop pupils from six primary schools hit all the right notes during a music session with internationally acclaimed vocal group Apollo 5.
By Kate Mason
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 14:56 GMT
Worksop College was abuzz with music as Year 4 pupils from six local primary schools joined Apollo 5 as part of an outreach programme run in connection with VOCES8 Foundation.

Led by the talented singers of Apollo 5, the workshops provided an immersive vocal training experience, filling the school's chapel with children’s voices .

Worksop College was abuzz with music as Year 4 pupils from six local primary schools joined the internationally acclaimed vocal group, Apollo 5,
The highlight of the event was the final performance at the end of the afternoon.

The children also took part in engaging games and activities.

“It was a joy to host the children for the day,” Tim Uglow, Director of Music at Worksop College, told us. “They were all a credit to their schools, and I hope each of them left with a heightened passion for music.”

