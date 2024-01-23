Worksop pupils join internationally acclaimed vocal group for music session
and live on Freeview channel 276
Worksop College was abuzz with music as Year 4 pupils from six local primary schools joined Apollo 5 as part of an outreach programme run in connection with VOCES8 Foundation.
Led by the talented singers of Apollo 5, the workshops provided an immersive vocal training experience, filling the school's chapel with children’s voices .
Advertisement
Advertisement
The highlight of the event was the final performance at the end of the afternoon.
The children also took part in engaging games and activities.
“It was a joy to host the children for the day,” Tim Uglow, Director of Music at Worksop College, told us. “They were all a credit to their schools, and I hope each of them left with a heightened passion for music.”