Worksop pupils join internationally acclaimed vocal group for music session

Worksop College was abuzz with music as Year 4 pupils from six local primary schools joined Apollo 5 as part of an outreach programme run in connection with VOCES8 Foundation.

Led by the talented singers of Apollo 5, the workshops provided an immersive vocal training experience, filling the school's chapel with children’s voices .

The highlight of the event was the final performance at the end of the afternoon.

The children also took part in engaging games and activities.