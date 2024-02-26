Worksop primary school pupils create artwork for Bassetlaw District Council’s HQ
and live on Freeview channel 276
The work has been created by children from Worksop Priory C of E Primary School.
School Captains Mia Jackson and Alistair West, along with their teacher Mandy Brown, were joined by the Chair of the Council, Cllr Deborah Merryweather as they showcased the school artwork, including drawings of the Houses and Parliament and togetherness with the holding of hands.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Mandy Brown, PE teacher at Worksop Priory C of E School said; “The work that the pupils have created for their enrichment has been fantastic, I am so proud of them. I want to thank Cllr Merryweather for taking her time out to promote the artwork our school has created.”
The captains were also were given a tour of Worksop Town Hall and invited to see areas not open to the public, including the Chairman’s room.
Speaking about the artwork Cllr Merryweather said: “One of the best things about being Chair of the Council is the opportunity to meet the fantastically talented young people we have in Bassetlaw. The primary school pupils of today are the leaders of the future, and I was really impressed with the artwork that the Worksop Priory pupils have created. It was lovely that they see togetherness as a key part of our British values and I think that is something we can all learn from.”