Worksop primary school pupils create artwork for Bassetlaw District Council’s HQ

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The work has been created by children from Worksop Priory C of E Primary School.

School Captains Mia Jackson and Alistair West, along with their teacher Mandy Brown, were joined by the Chair of the Council, Cllr Deborah Merryweather as they showcased the school artwork, including drawings of the Houses and Parliament and togetherness with the holding of hands.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Mandy Brown, PE teacher at Worksop Priory C of E School said; “The work that the pupils have created for their enrichment has been fantastic, I am so proud of them. I want to thank Cllr Merryweather for taking her time out to promote the artwork our school has created.”

Cllr Deborah Merryweather Chair of Bassetlaw District Council with Mia Jackson.

The captains were also were given a tour of Worksop Town Hall and invited to see areas not open to the public, including the Chairman’s room.