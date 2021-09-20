Worksop primary school gets top award for its history provision

A pupil at Norbridge Academy dresses up for a history lesson.

Norbridge Academy has been awarded the Silver Quality Mark by the Historical Association, an award that recognises the excellence of history provision in a school.

The Quality Mark provides a framework for schools to develop their history curriculum and is used to assess the history provision across schools to establish the opportunities given to young people.

Headteacher George Huthart said: “We are proud to have been awarded the Silver Quality Mark as recognition of both the importance and success of our history provision.

A pupil at Norbridge Academy shows off his work.

“As a school we aim to enrich our pupils’ cultural knowledge and learning about historical events and social issues is a huge part of this.

“Staff and pupils constantly strive to be the best we can be and this award is a wonderful example of the success of that belief system at Norbridge.”

In its report, the Historical Association praised Norbridge Academy for the way history topics were linked through other areas of the curriculum, such as through English lessons and drama, as well as the way children use a variety of media including their school radio station, blogs and social media to share their historical learning.

The report also highlighted the range of topics children learn about, including local history, national topics including British Values and world affairs.