The council has operated a committee-style model since 2012, but has now announced proposals ‘to work towards a return to a stronger model of decision making’, where decisions are driven by a cabinet, rather than multiple smaller committees.

The council is now set to debate the plans which it said would strengthen the case for devolved powers from central government – if approved, the changes are due to be implemented at the annual meeting in May 2022.

Devolution gives local councils and partners more powers over areas such as transport, planning and housing, skills, the environment and public safety.

Coun Ben Bradley, Nottinghamshire County Council leader, outside the council headquarters in West Bridgford.

Council leader, councillor Ben Bradley, said: “Devolution would mean more accountability, but more control for Nottinghamshire over important areas of life.

“It could help steer adult skills and retraining towards the right sectors of industry, so people have a better chance to get good, well-paid jobs.

“Devolution could mean a joined-up tourism strategy for Nottinghamshire to make the most of our historic assets and bring money into the local economy.

“Crucially, devolution would also enable the council and its partners to have a stronger voice to help unlock the investment opportunities in Nottinghamshire.