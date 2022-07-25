Worksop primary pupils reap the 'fruits of their labour' with school allotment success

Now lush and verdant, the project was started on an area of the school grounds ripe for new purpose back in February.

Linda Foy, Foundation Stage 1 Practitioner at St John’s, said” “Our growing journey has been a celebration of all generations coming together and transforming an area of abandoned wasteland into a beautiful outdoor classroom.

“I put out a plea for help in our weekly newsletter and four amazing grandparents came forward to help.”

Those ‘gardening grandparents’ are Kath and Stuart Thorpe and Louise and Ian Brereton, and their support has been invaluable, says Linda.

She said: “They have generously given their time in all weathers. They have donated plants, recycled posts into pencils, planks into signs, painted the penny farthing, made stepping-stones, built a mud kitchen, and created ‘Bugingham Palace’ too! The list is endless. Their patience with the children has been magical, sharing knowledge and honesty and answering any questions children have.”

Linda says that the space has become a haven for wildlife – and for children!

She added: “Having outdoor learning opportunities for the children is amazing.

"It enables them to explore the world around them, to connect with nature and engage their inquisitive minds. We have been blessed with a beautiful outdoor classroom, the sky for ceiling, earth for a floor and endless transparent open windows!”