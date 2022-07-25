Crowds flock to Sherwood Forest for second weekend of fun as Robin Hood Festival returns

On Saturday 23 and Sunday 24 July, the jousting began with the fabulous Knights of Nottingham historical equine display team. There was also entertainment including music, magic, comedy from the madcap Medieval Maniax, and storytelling.

It followed on from the forest’s first ever outdoor cinema event on Saturday July 16, with showings of Disney’s Robin Hood and the 2001 medieval blockbuster A Knight’s Tale.

Next weekend sees the Lord Thomas Stanley Retinue, bringing a taste of the Tudor times at Sherwood. There will be a Medieval Sports Day to enjoy in for those with a competitive streak or who just love to take part.

In total there will be 24 days of events, including historical re-enactments from the era of the Vikings to the Middle Ages.

The event, which celebrates the legacy of the world’s most famous outlaw and hasn’t run since 2019, will this year run over seven weekends from late July to the end of August.

