Worksop nursery children score football donation from homebuilder

Barratt Homes’ donation was not only made to encourage young children to stay active, but also to provide them with greater opportunities for the social interaction they may have missed out on in the past 18 months.

Puddleducks Pre School received 17 size zero footballs from Barratt Homes, based nearby at Gateford Park, to ensure the youngsters can enjoy their own sporting activities and whilst following their teams.

Manager at Puddleducks Pre School, Ashleigh Turton said: “We’re very grateful for the donation of footballs and they’ll be enjoyed by our current and future children during active play.

“It’s important for us to ensure the children are engaged in a variety of activities that aid social interaction and we’d like to thank Barratt Homes for helping us to do just that.”

National Fitness Day highlighted the role physical activity plays across the UK, helping raise awareness of its importance in enabling us to lead healthier lifestyles through being physically active.

Managing director at Barratt Homes North Midlands, Mark Cotes said: “As a leading housebuilder, we aim to support the communities in which we build and this includes helping children to stay active and make the most of their social interaction.

