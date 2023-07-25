A group of university students are celebrating after completing internships at a Worksop school.

The teaching internship programme, offered by the Outwood Institute of Education (OIE), is aimed at those studying for a related degree, and are interested in teaching chemistry, computing, languages, maths or physics.

This year saw fifteen undergraduates, currently studying at a number of top universities, take part in the three-week programme, which was running for the sixth year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Max Derbyshire, who interned at Outwood Academy Portland in Worksop said: “I have loved my Teaching Internship. I've had the pleasure of witnessing some of the most amazing professionals and incredible practice over the past three weeks. Outwood teachers are some of the most passionate subject specialists I have come across, and it's such a pleasure to learn from them. Thank you for allowing me this experience, it has been so incredibly useful and inspiring and it will, without a doubt, shape my future career”.

Fifteen university students are celebrating as their internships come to an end having given them a valuable insight into teaching.

The fifteen interns spent time working alongside experienced teachers, completing a bespoke training programme, while also receiving guidance and advice on how to apply for teacher training with Outwood Grange Academies Trust (OGAT) through the National Institute of Teaching.

As part of their bespoke programme, the interns were involved with year 6 transition days, carrying out learning walks with Senior Leaders, Director Days and exploring the Maths, Science, Computing and Languages curriculum that is provided to students across the 40 OGAT secondary academies.

Paul Foster, Director at the OIE, said: “We are delighted with the success of our teaching internship programme, now in its sixth year. The interns applied themselves well through the process and performed to a really high level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The purpose of this programme is to provide experience of teacher training for the participants and to give them an insight into the teaching profession. Showing the interns what it takes to be a teacher, and how to be successful at it”.

The interns were able to celebrate their success with a celebration event at the Outwood Institute of Education, where they were able to discuss their experiences on the programme with each other.