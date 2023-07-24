Bassetlaw District Council is celebrating after receiving coveted Green Flag Awards for Worksop’s Memorial Gardens and The Canch and Retford’s Kings’ Park as two of a staggering 2,208 UK winners – another record breaking year for recipients.

The award is the international quality mark for parks and green spaces and Kings’ Park celebrates reaching this high standard for the 16th time, while the Memorial Gardens and The Canch has won the award for the 10th year running.

Councillor Darrell Pulk, Cabinet Member for Environment and Energy at Bassetlaw District Council, said: “We are absolutely delighted to once again receive Green Flag Awards for Kings’ Park and The Canch. These parks have fantastic facilities for all ages to enjoy, including splash parks, multi-use games areas, playgrounds and beautifully maintained gardens.

“The Bassetlaw public are always very complimentary of our parks and receiving these awards is a testament to the dedication of our Parks and Open Spaces team, along with our grounds maintenance staff and our civic partners, and the hard work that goes into maintaining both parks to such a high standard.”

The splash park equipment in Worksop received an upgrade this year and now features an aqua dome, tipping buckets and spray cannons for children to enjoy.

Kings’ Park also plays host to Talegate Theatre’s Panto in the Park which brings people from across the district to Retford to enjoy each other’s company and excellent pantomime entertainment.

Speaking about the regognition, Keep Britain Tidy’s Green Flag Award Scheme Manager Paul Todd MBE said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved at Bassetlaw District Council in achieving these Green Flag Awards.